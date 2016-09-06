Nana Addo warns Ashanti NPP against infighting ahead of polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential nominee, Nana Akufo-Addo, has charged party leaders in the Ashanti Region to put every disagreement aside and unite ahead of the polls.

Speaking at a meeting with party executives, Members of Parliament and Parliamentary nominees in the Ashanti Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said the NPP stood a better chance of winning the December polls if it presented a united front on all levels.

The NPP flagbearer gave special attention to the NPP MP nominees warning them that they “are expected to cooperate with executives. If they supported you or they didn't support you, so long as they are the executives and you are the candidate, you are required to cooperate with them.”

“Whoever it is, candidates or executives, that cooperation has to be there. Let us make this 2016 the year of the elephant. There is no programme that is being unveiled by Mahama for the future of the country. there is no programme,” Nana Akufo-Addo added.

NPP victory assured with 80 percent in Ashanti

Nana Akufo-Addo, also said the party was also likely to win power to govern the country in the upcoming polls if it secured 80 percent of the total votes in the Ashanti Region.

The Ashanti Region, along with the Eastern Region, is known to be a strong hold of the NPP given the past election results.

In the 2012 polls, Nana Akufo-Addo recorded 70.86% of the votes in the Ashanti region and 56.91% in the Eastern Region, while his biggest contender, the National Democratic Congress’ President John Mahama, had 28.35% and 40.03 in the Ashanti and Easter regions respectively.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana