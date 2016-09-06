The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child is meeting in Geneva from 13 to 30 September to review children’s rights in the following countries: Nauru, Sierra Leone, New Zealand, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Suriname.

The Committee, which is composed of 18 independent experts, monitors how States that have ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) are complying with its obligations. The Committee also reviews how States are implementing two optional protocols to the Convention – one on the sale of children, child prostitution and child pornography (OPSC) and one on the involvement of children in armed conflict (OPAC).

States that are party to the Convention must submit regular written reports to the Committee. During the meetings in Geneva, Committee members hold question and answer sessions with the respective government delegations. The Committee bases its evaluation on the State party’s report and written replies, the delegation’s replies and also on information from other UN bodies and agencies and NGOs.

The sessions will be held on the following dates at Palais Wilson in Geneva: Nauru (13-14 Sep), Sierra Leone (14-15 Sep) New Zealand (15-16 Sep), South Arica (19-20 sep), Saudi Arabia (20-21 Sep), Suriname (21-22 Sep).

The sessions will be webcast here: http://webtv.un.org/live/. The morning sessions run from 10:00-13:00 and the afternoon sessions from 15:00-18:00.

The CRC will publish its findings, known as concluding observations, here on 6 October.

More information is available at: http://tbinternet.ohchr.org/_layouts/treatybodyexternal/SessionDetails1.aspx?SessionID=987&Lang=en