Pharmacists Leave Hospital Empty

A patient leaving the Ridge Regional Hospital after he was told the pharmacists were on strike

The Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA) yesterday began the total vacation of their posts at the various state-run hospitals across the country.

The pharmacists, numbering about 600, took the decision at its general meeting in Sunyani after seven years of delay by government to address their grievances on outstanding issues relating to the interim market premium, grade structure and placement on SSSS and the conditions of service.

The pharmacists, following through with their decision, left their post at the pharmacies of major state-run health facilities, leaving patients to their fate; a conditions that threatens patient's safety with regards to proper medication.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Ridge Regional Hospital had their pharmacies closed with a note which read, “Dear customer, due to the ongoing strike action by the Government and Hospital Pharmacists Association (GHOSPA), we are unable to provide services until further notice. Thank You.”

However, some hospitals are yet to join the industrial action as the La General Hospital Pharmacy was opened with officers attending to patients although they refused to comment on why they are working.

Strike Notice

A statement signed by the GHOSPA National Chairperson, Agyemang Badu dated August 29, 2016, indicated that the indefinite strike has become their last resort after persistent and deliberate delay by government in addressing their grievances.

GHOSPA had called for the scores of the job evaluation review exercise and lately job re-evaluation to be used as a basis for the placement of pharmacists on the Single Spine Salary Structure (SSSS).

“The existing relativities in the health sector which is backed by all previous job evaluation are upheld on the SSSS to ensure stability, equity and fairness

The recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee report on GHOSPA's issue pertaining to the grade structure and placement and the interim market premium be adopted and implemented,” Mr Badu said.

He mentioned that although essential service providers, the association has since September 2011, patiently adhered to several agreements, assurances, due process and negotiations with the hope that its grievances in respect of the grade structure and placement and interim market premium would be addressed.

However, a compulsory arbitration process at the National Labour Commission (NLC) and a cabinet sub- committee report recommendation has not been able to resolve it.

GHOSPA stated that in the circumstances, their cherished patients, clients and general citizenry of Ghana should note that if on or before the Monday, September 5, 2016, if all issues are not addressed with proper implementation guidelines and a roadmap, all members nationwide will lay down their tools.

“It will be a total strike with exception to inpatients who are admitted on or before 4th September,” he said.

Implication

Stephen Corquaye, a former GHOSPA Chairperson, said the strike threatens patients' safety, adding, “Know that within the law as essential service providers if our issues are brought, within 14 days it should be resolved now it has taken seven years. It is unfortunate that we have come this far we don't want our cherished customers to have to be in this situation, but you have to know that we cannot continue with this situation and provide services when you know that decisions have been taken to improve on our lot and are not being implemented.”

“Government should quickly and hurriedly resolve the issue and our members would definitely go back to do what they know best,” he said.

Ultimatum

Mr Corquaye hinted that the association will intensify the strike by withdrawing emergency and in-patient services if government does not resolve the issue within a week.

Last year, the association embarked on a similar protest, but did not make headway as government promised to resolve the issue but failed to do that.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri