The New Beginning Is Now

I do not intent to be too prolixity in this my nonaligned write up. I was honored to be part of this year’s most anticipated National Youth Camp/Crusade. Beyond my participation as a faithful and a dyed-in-the-wool member of the United Pentecostal Church International (UPCI), I took to heart all the pre and post happening of event of the just ended National Youth Convention. With this piece, I shall do my best to give a much unprejudiced view of events that unfolded at this year’s convention without any form of meanness. I don’t intend to be scriptural, so don’t mind if you see no scriptures in this piece. I much do know that many would say I do not have the spiritual, financial and moral locust to address the issues I shall be diving into in a jiffy.

Dear lord, give me therefore the moral, and spiritual fiber to speak as honestly as possible so that all and sundry will make meaningful meaning out of this slice. If anyone disagrees with my thoughts as far as this article is concern, so be it. No personality attacks. I’m certainly not a doom preacher. But I do believe that many - the silence majority will agree with me and even wish they could join me on this tangent but due to their position and fear of vilification, vindictiveness and off course intimidation will prefer to coil perpetually in their shell. In whichever way, I’m ready to put forth my head for guillotining.

Before I proceed to deal with my most pressing issue, I will like to salute the event organizers for their astonished work, as it were for bringing UPCI Youth, Ghana, far and near to Dzodze. I say bravo to tout le monde. This is without any form of chauvinism none meanness. The National Youth president and his able executives really deserve some highly level of clout -up, likewise the regional and local executives. One obviously cannot forget the various committees that were tasked to carry out this tedious but worth embarking exercise. I will also cease this opportunity to send a well sound felicitation to all the steaming Youth who took time out of their busy schedules to attend this all important camp/crusade.

Prior to the coming into being of this event, I do know that many people were contacted for their expert point of views in so many arena i.e. publicity (broadcast), financial (fundraising), divine intervention (prayers) but as to whether these expert views were considered or not is another subject matter for serious discussion in which I wish the executives will take a critical look at moving forward. My anticipation of this year’s event was to see a more advance one due to the fact that the Greater Accra Regional Youth had embarked on a similar event in a matter of 11 months before the nationals’. Personally, I think the organizers of the Dodowa convention did distinctively well and if had given the go ahead to organize this year’s national Youth Convention, they would have delivered, since they already had a first-hand experience. I think it’s of time, the leadership allows members with expert knowledge and wisdom to head committees during events such as this one. If we (UPCI) want to grow beyond the territory of Ghana, then we must stop doing same things our forefathers did some decades ago which outcome we are currently enjoying (sweet or sour). I know it’s won’t take away anything from our doctrine nor add anything. But rather help us sharpening our evangelistic tools. Someone will say we are not like other churches. Therefore it’s of no need to compare. But I beg to differ. This is because, we have the truth and to outshine those ahead of us with false doctrine, we must look at the tools and media they adapted to sell their quark doctrine to sell ours. This can be achieve with the help of experts in that field. This I know we have the men and women for that job.

Its a fact that the spiritual needs of many of us were met at the just ended National Youth Camp/Crusade. I do know for a fact that over 110 people received Holy Spirit, over 50 received all form of healings, and over 35 people have submitted themselves for water baptism, and money for two plots of land for the newly born church. But as to whether or not these persons were from UPCI or the people of Dzodze is …….. What many usually called loitering galor was highly observed at Dzodze. Right from the auditorium to the crusade ground.Hmmmmmm! But truth be told, I’m highly impress and I do know that our heavenly father whose mission we embarked on would be happy in that regard.

But did we really achieve selling the church beyond Dzodze and it environ? This I strongly believe we didn’t. I know someone will say that we were live on Fafaa FM 100.3. Yes we were but the question is was there any impact beyond Dzodze? Like my little sister will bluntly put, “If isn’t your work, isn’t your work” As an organism which is poised for unprecedented and gargantuan growth, we need to outwork many of our compatriots who have taking the lead in our Christendom with impunity. The just ended crusade/camp should have been one big opportune platform for us as a church to sell our church to Ghana and beyond. This could have been achieved by way of involving the widely covered media outlets. But what did we do? Having been able to bring a heavy weight preacher man like Rev Chad Flowers to Ghana, who preached handsomely and yet his messages never went beyond the walls of dzodze and not to even talk of Volta Region. Hmmmmmmmm!! The journey indeed is far. It's very clear that our goal of preaching the word to the whole world a gloomy one as at today.This is quite worrisome. I don’t really know if the truth we have as a church is for the members (us) only. If that is the rational, then fair enough but if it’s otherwise, then we need to rise up as youth. Modernity is before us and we cannot afford to let it overtake us. This can be made possible via media outlets. The key word in this subsection is publicity.

Per the records I have seen, this year’s national youth camp/crusade was averagely attended. Comparing this convention to that of four years ago, one would have wished that our membership would have increase immensely in attendance. But what went wrong? This is a question I would wish the national, regional and local executives take into consideration. It’s quite evidential to note that, many of the youth did not participate in the churching activities at the camp ground. Some either went to the auditorium to sleep or did not attend church at all. With regards to the morning devotion, a hand full of us did attend. The least talked about the crusade and the float, the better and more honorable way of allowing sleeping dog to lie. The various dormitory leaders couldn’t mobilize and lead their members in odd prayers – prayers aside the organized one by the leadership. I must be quick to say that some group did organize prayers among themselves. I therefore acquiesce that in the near future, pastors should be allotted to each dormitory to help remedied this ill-fated experience.

Many of the youth like my good self, had wish to see our youth pastors mount the podium to preach,prophize,share experience and motivate many of us who see everything wrong with being a man of God in UPCI.But there was otherwise and I believe your guess is as good as mine. Lord gather mercy!!

The least talked about the transportation arrangement and souvenirs, the better. I was a bit aback when many of our younger brothers and sisters run to some of us for monies for transportation to the crusade ground, because the theory of selectivity was at play. It was quite surprising to be told that many of these ones were prevented from joining vehicles from other assemblies to the crusade ground even though most members of these assemblies did not even join the vehicle to the crusade ground. Why should it be so? Even if the church has not made provisions to that effect, can’t there be a brotherly love shared among us? This is indeed pertetic.

I know that the first and foremost reason for printing church branded items such as T-shirts and the likes are not gear towards raising money but for publicity, advertisement and easy identification. It’s therefore imperative to say that where prices of church branded items are highly priced to raise monies is quiet problematic. It’s true that in every society, no matter how affordable an item is worth, there will be some persons who will complain of the prices. But the case before us was completely different. This is because, a chunked of the youth that came for the convention were either students or unemployed. To simply put, many of the youth did not have the financial muscle to buy the souvenirs due to high prices. In many cases some of the youth that came, had their camp monies paid for by their parents or some benevolent characters. You are at this point allowed to draw your own conclusion as to whether or not they can afford these souvenirs. No wonder many of the T-shirts were left.

Finally, each of us must have courage. The growth of UPCI Ghana is must and ought to be now or never. I have encountered a countless numbers of youth who resonate very strongly with the concepts that I am putting forward but who have been beaten down. The bottom line is that our organization is in the process of undergoing fundamental radical changes. If each of us sits back and experts someone to take action, it will soon be too late. But as at today, it is still not too late to join the battle to radically advocate for better repackaging of our organization and pass on to our children, Ghana and world something we can all be proud of. Who knows what tomorrow holds for each of us and our organization? We have no time to waste. Today is the day to act. Resolve to take one step toward helping our organization modern greatness. If we all do so, we cannot fail to remain – the truest apostolic believers, under God.

Jagri Daniel Nyajabroum

A concern youth, UPCI,Ghana