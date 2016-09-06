Aboboyaa Boss Wins Award

Gideon Seidu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aboboyaa Company Limited, an agro-chemical dealer in Kumasi, has received a prestigious bronze award for his contribution to the social-economic development of people, particularly in the agricultural sector, in the Ashanti Region.

The Aboboyaa boss was honoured at the 13th Ashanti Business Excellence Awards in Kumasi last Friday for his record-breaking agro-chemical supplies in 2016 in the region.

The young businessman, who started his mercantile activities with a minimum capital, has by dint of hard work and determination, surmounted various operational challenges to rise to the top.

He is providing leadership to some of the stakeholders in the agricultural sector of the economy.

The award ceremony, which was under the auspices of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was meant to acknowledge the vital contributions of the business community to the development of the Ashanti Region and honour deserving enterprises.

The Ashanti Business Excellence Awards are occasions to reward business excellence and leadership in the region with a committee comprising Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Mr Seidu, whose Aboboyaa brand has become a household name in the country, received best Ashanti Regional agro-input dealer Award during the 2015 National Farmers’ Day celebration and 2013 agro-input dealer in the Kumasi metropolis.

He thanked the organisers for recognising his contributions and praised the Asantehene in particular for promoting businesses in the region to create wealth.

Mr. Seidu was born and bred at Sefwi Aboboyaa, a farming community in the Juaboso Bia District of the Western Region.

He named his registered company after the Sefwi Aboboyaa community

Mr Seidu travelled to Japan where he got the Aboboyaa knapsack – a high quality cocoa-spraying machine and imported them into the country in 2008.

Following the high patronage of the products in 2009, he also introduced the Aboboyaa tricycles and motorcycles onto the Ghanaian market.

In 2011, he obtained a licence to import agro-chemical products into the country.

Mr Seidu, who owns 40 acres of cocoa farm, cited inflation and the high cost of clearing agro-chemical products at the ports as his major challenges.

He therefore appealed to the government to quickly intervene to resolve the numerous problems.