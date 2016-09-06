Move to the Right Geographical Location!

By Dag Heward-Mills

Many people waste precious years of their lives oscillating between one location and another. Where you live is very important for your success. This is because God has not called you everywhere but somewhere! No one is successful everywhere! Even Jesus did not succeed everywhere. He never stayed where he was not wanted. I used to think that Jesus did powerful miracles everywhere, but I found out that he didn't. The Bible says that he could not do miracles in his own country. And he went out from thence, and came into his own country; and his disciples follow him…

And he could there do no mighty work, save that he laid his hands upon a few sick folk, and healed them.

Mark 6:1,5

Even in the places where he had a good flow, Jesus had varying levels of success. He did many mighty works, but most of these were done in particular cities. There were physical locations where there was more success in Jesus' ministry.

Seven People Who Became Successful When They Moved

Jesus' ministry blossomed when He moved away from His birthplace and set up His headquarters in Capernaum. The people in his hometown were angry when he preached.

And he came to Nazareth, where he had been brought up: and, as his custom was, he went into the synagogue on the Sabbath day, and stood up for to read. And all they in the synagogue, WHEN THEY HEARD THESE THINGS, WERE FILLED WITH WRATH,

Luke 4:16, 28

However, the people of Capernaum loved his ministry. In Capernaum, Jesus taught, preached and did many of his mighty works. And came down to Capernaum, a city of Galilee, and taught them on the Sabbath days.

And they were astonished at his doctrine: for his word was with power.

Luke 4:31,32

I have seen the greatest miracles of my ministry in certain places. I know that God has specific places where He will do great things.

Joseph became successful when he moved to live in Egypt.

Sometimes we are unwilling to go where God wants us to be. Like Joseph, we sometimes have to go there as prisoners.

And Joseph was brought down to Egypt; and Potiphar, an officer of Pharaoh, captain of the guard, an Egyptian, bought him of the hands of the Ishmaelites, which had brought him down thither.

Genesis 39:1 3.



Ruth became successful when she moved out of Moab to live in Jerusalem.

And Ruth said, Entreat me not to leave thee, or to return from following after thee: for whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge: thy people shall be my people, and thy God my God:

Ruth 1:16

Sometimes circumstances make people change location. Ruth had become a widow. Her life had taken a sour turn. It was these very circumstances that would lead her to the place where she was destined to become famous. Ruth is important because she became the great grandmother of King David, Israel's greatest king. Ruth is also famous because she was the great-great grandmother of Solomon, the richest man who ever lived.

Daniel became successful when he was displaced from Jerusalem to Babylon.

He was destined to be a prime minister for three different regimes. Daniel served in the highest office of Nebuchadnezzar's government, Belshazzar's government and Darius the Persian.

Abraham's life changed when he moved out of his own country and into Canaan.

Now the LORD had said unto Abram, Get thee out of thy country, and from thy kindred, and from thy father's house, unto a land that I will show thee:

Genesis 12:1

God wanted to separate Abraham from his idol-worshipping relatives. It was necessary for Abraham to move away. It may be necessary to relocate before God's will for your life can materialize.

Jacob's business flourished when he moved to live with his uncle Laban.

And Laban said unto him, I pray thee, if I have found favour in thine eyes, tarry: for I have learned by experience that the Lord hath blessed me for thy sake. And the man increased exceedingly, and had much cattle, and maidservants, and menservants, and camels, and asses. Genesis 30:27,43

Paul lived among the Gentiles after God called him.

His ministry was to the Gentiles and not to the Jews, and he knew it. As a wise leader he knew that he would only succeed when he was physically located at the right place. From the very beginning Paul avoided staying in Jerusalem. The remainder of his life was among the Gentiles. This was one of the keys of Paul's success as a leader.

To reveal his Son in me, that I might preach him among the heathen; immediately I conferred not with flesh and blood: Neither went I up to Jerusalem to them which were apostles before me; but I went into Arabia, and returned again unto Damascus.

Galatians 1:16,17

A leader must be willing to go to places where he has never been if God is calling him there. We all love our familiar surroundings and our comfort zones. God's promotion is waiting for you when you are prepared to obey and relocate for his purpose.

