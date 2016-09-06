Confusion Rocks Northern Region NDC

DAILY GUIDE has gathered that all is not well with the Northern Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the Minister for Food and Agriculture Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru Limuna was appointed as the party's regional campaign coordinator for the upcoming general elections.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE indicated that the announcement did not go down well with some party members and supporters of the minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Haruna Iddrisu who was endorsed by Alban Bagbin over the weekend as a fine presidential material.

Our source at the party office in the regional capital Tamale indicated that they were not happy because Haruna Iddrisu was the man penciled for the position by the executives only for the powers that be to remove him for Limuna, a Gonja and President Mahama's right hand man.

Some persons who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on condition of anonymity questioned the political experience of Alhaji Limuna alleging that he has a history with the NPP and was brought into the NDC for tribal convenience.

They claimed that Alhaji Limuna could not manage a campaign to represent Damongo Constituency as an MP and doubts if he could lead NDC Campaign Team in the Northern Region.

Limuna was the chairman of the Hajj Board during the NPP administration and was also a director at the Ministry of Health but quickly jumped on board when John Mahama, a Gonja was elected President earning a portfolio, Minister in Charge of Scholarships, a position he never took before he was sent to the Upper East Region and later becoming the Northern regional minister.

Deep throat sources within the party have hinted that there is a rising acrimony in the party especially between the regional chairman, Chief Sofo Azorka and the Labour Minister Haruna Iddirisu after the suspicion that Chief Azorka may be the one who plotted against Haruna to lose the campaign coordinating job.

A supporter of Haruna Iddrisu who is also a senior nurse at Tamale West Hospital, Abdul Hanan took to Facebook shortly after the appointment to attack Limuna describing him as someone who lacked “the courage to continue his own campaign when the going got tough; and someone who has the generous history with the elephant people but got sorted in the NDC for tribal convenience.”

The campaign team may be inaugurated today by Vice President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur who is on a campaign trail to the northern part of the country.

DAILY GUIDE observed at the just ended People's Forum held at the Tamale Sports Stadium that Chief Azorka and Haruna Iddrisu refused to exchange greetings signifying the deep frozen relationship between the two.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale