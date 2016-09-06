New Sempe Chief Takes Office

Nii Adote Otintor II has been inducted into office as the substantive chief of Sempe in Accra.

Known in private life as Nii Moi Allotei Brown, Nii Otintor, 40, takes over from Nii Adote Obour II who announced his vacation from office last week since his ascension to the throne in 1971.

Nii Obour II reportedly abdicated on grounds of old age coupled with his resolve to support a younger person on the stool.



Allegiance

Nii Otintor, who swore the oath of allegiance to the three royal houses – Kpakpo Brimah We, Tetteh Kpeshie We and Sakatsuru We – stated at his coronation that he was grateful to the three royal houses of Sempe for their support and to Nii Obour.

Describing Nii Obour as a real father who had the development of Sempe at heart, the new chief said his predecessor was a good leader.

Nii Otintor was hopeful that the peace that Sempe is enjoying would be replicated in all other Ga towns for the development of the country.



Development Agenda

Later in an interaction with journalists, the Sempe Mantse said cleanliness and education were the issues on his development agenda.

Touching on the December polls, Nii Otintor cautioned Ghanaians to maintain the relative peace because the country is enjoying.

He said Ghanaians should not take undue advantage of the impending general election to disturb the peace of the country, adding that Ghanaians must also be careful of their utterances and eschew politics of insults.



Lost lands

Earlier in an address, Nii Ayibontey, chief of Gbese, urged the Ga state to be stronger now than before.

He urged Nii Otintor to be a liberal leader who is mindful of his actions.

Nii Adotei Korle Bu, chief of Korle-Bu, said the Sempe chief must endeavour to reclaim all lost lands of Sempe.

Among other chiefs present at the ceremony were Nii Larbie Mensah IV, Sempe Ablekuma Atofo Mantse; Naa Ablade, Sempe Sakumono Mantse and Nii Oshibi Mpata Dade, Sowutuom Mantse.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

