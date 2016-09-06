NPP Warns Security Agents In BA



THE ACTING National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay – currently on a working visit to the Brong-Ahafo Region – is worried about the continuous attacks and intimidation being meted out to party members in the region, particularly in the Asunafo and Asutifi South Constituencies, in the run-up to the December 7 elections.

To ensure peace in the run-up to the elections, the acting national chairman has urged all stakeholders, particularly the police high command to caution members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop all acts of violence and intimidation against members of the NPP else the reaction would not augur well for the peace of the region.

Mr. Blay made this appeal when he met regional and constituency executives of the party to abreast himself of political occurrences in the region and see how best to deal with them in order for the NPP to win the December polls.

Addressing the media, Mr. Freddie Blay said the attack on members of his party at Asunafo South by one Naaba, a supposed brother of the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, had come to the notice of the national executives and that in due course the party would make public pronouncement on the issue. He said in the meantime, the police in the region should pay particular attention to happenings in that area.

Earlier, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwaku Asumah Cheremey, disclosed that similar complaints were made in the run-up to the 2012 elections but those charged to ensuring peace and stability waited till about five days to the elections before parties were invited to iron out issues.

The regional chairman warned that the party could not wait again till the eleventh hour saying, the “time to act is now else the party in the region will advise itself.”

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani

