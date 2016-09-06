A school proprietor in Accra is in the grips of the law for allegedly preparing a will for his father one Atta Nii Boye who died intestate.

The accused, Nii Boye Abdalla, the first of the children, is said to have told his siblings that their father prepared a will.

The prosecution, led by Detective Chief Inspector Isaac Agbemehia, told the court that the accused in 2014 in Accra forged the late Boye's will with the intention to commit crime.

The accused, who appeared before an Accra Circuit Court Judge, Malik Woanya Dey, denied the charges preferred against him and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢ 5,000 with one surety.

Hearing continues on September 19, 2016.

The complainants, Nii Boye Abraham and Nii Boye Ahmed, are businessmen residing at Mamobi and Alajo respectively while the accused is also a resident of Accra New Town.

The father of the complainants and accused died intestate in 2014 and few months after his death, Abdalla told his siblings that their father made a will before this death but the siblings suspected foul play because their father told them that he did not prepare a will because it was against his Islamic religion.

As a result, the complainants reported the case at the Documentation and Visa Fraud Section of the CID headquarters which led to the arrest of Abdalla.

Upon investigation, the accused claimed one lawyer Yoyowa prepared and deposited the will at the High Court.

A copy of the said will, together with other documents bearing their father's signatures, were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination where it emerged that the late Atta Boye did not sign the supposed will.

When lawyer Yoyowa was contacted, he denied preparing the will, stating that it was brought to him by Abdalla signed and sealed with the stamp of one Daniel Akoto who is dead.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

[email protected]