Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 6 September 2016 10:41 CET

3 Robbers Jailed 60 Years

By Daily Guide

Three armed robbers who attacked and robbed some Burkinabe truck drivers of their monies and mobile phones on Kintampo highway after the truck on which they were travelling broke down have each been sentenced 20 years' imprisonment by a Sunyani Magistrate Court.

The court also ordered the destruction of a locally manufactured gun and a knife retrieved from them, but said their properties, including the motorbike used for the operation, should be returned to them.

Delivering the sentence, the Sunyani Magistrate Court B, presided over by Juan Ayi-king, said she took their ages into consideration and slapped the sentence on them.

The Magistrate said that the sentence was to serve as deterrent to other youth in the area who were planning to embark on robbery operations.

It would be recalled that the three- Karim Waliu, 25, Musa Kifilu, 18 and Alhassan Yakubu, 25, were arrested last week by the Kintampo Police for robbing two Burkinabe who were travelling from their home country to Tema.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Police PRO in Brong Ahafo, ASP Christopher Tawiah, expressed satisfaction with the sentence slapped on the three persons to deter other criminals in the area.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Kintampo
[email protected]

General News

I WISH ALL ONLINERS WHAT I ALWAYS WISH MYSELF. MAY YOUR WAY IN 2009 BE SMOOTH
By: akoaso,HH Germany
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img