3 Robbers Jailed 60 Years

Three armed robbers who attacked and robbed some Burkinabe truck drivers of their monies and mobile phones on Kintampo highway after the truck on which they were travelling broke down have each been sentenced 20 years' imprisonment by a Sunyani Magistrate Court.

The court also ordered the destruction of a locally manufactured gun and a knife retrieved from them, but said their properties, including the motorbike used for the operation, should be returned to them.

Delivering the sentence, the Sunyani Magistrate Court B, presided over by Juan Ayi-king, said she took their ages into consideration and slapped the sentence on them.

The Magistrate said that the sentence was to serve as deterrent to other youth in the area who were planning to embark on robbery operations.

It would be recalled that the three- Karim Waliu, 25, Musa Kifilu, 18 and Alhassan Yakubu, 25, were arrested last week by the Kintampo Police for robbing two Burkinabe who were travelling from their home country to Tema.

In an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Police PRO in Brong Ahafo, ASP Christopher Tawiah, expressed satisfaction with the sentence slapped on the three persons to deter other criminals in the area.

From Daniel Y Dayee, Kintampo

