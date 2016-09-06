Tema Church Thief Busted



A young man who attempted to steal electronic appliances at the Newlife Outreach Ministry at Site 15, Community in Tema was nearly lynched.

The unidentified man in his late 20s allegedly broke into the office and stole an amplifier and other items belonging to the church.

But for the intervention of the Assembly member for the area, Charles Amos, Assembly member for Padmore Electoral Area, the suspect would have been lynched.

Mr Amos told DAILY GUIDE that the suspect came to the church and asked to be given permission to meet the pastor for special prayers.

“The security man told him the pastor was not available so he should return another time and left the suspect to attend to something else on the premises,” he said.

He further stated that the security man of the church later saw the alleged thief carting the items away and raised an alarm.

According to him, residents, who have formed a vigilante group due to increasing rate of robbery in the area, came out in their numbers and subjected him to severe beatings after a hot chase.

The suspected thief became unconscious after I prevented members of the vigilante group from burning him for daring to steal in the house of the Lord, Mr Amos stated.

“His legs and hand were tied by the angry group and I quickly intervened to stop them and he was left to go scot-free for fear of dying soon.

The assembly member disclosed that the suspect usually steals valuables in churches.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema