Prisons Service Investigates Ankaful 'Gay' Attack

The Prisons Service has commenced investigations into the alleged homosexual incident that led to an inmate almost losing his manhood at the Ankaful prison in the Central region.

The penis of the inmate was slashed by another for allegedly pestering him with anal sex.

Reports suggest that the inmate who attempted to carry out the act has been cautioned over previous sodomy attempts. The injured inmate is currently receiving medical care at the hospital.

The PRO for the Central regional Prisons Daniel Machator told Starr News the culprit is currently in a segregated cell while the committee investigates the incident.

“Around 8:30 we heard an unusual noise in one of the blocks of the maximum security prison so officers rushed on, upon reaching there, we saw the victim lying in a pool of blood, so he was taken to the infirmary and given a first aid and later rushed to the cape coast teaching hospital.

"The details of the incident was that there was a confrontation between the victim and the offender and this led to the offender using a sharp object to slash the victim’s penis. We have been trying to find out why he committed the offence and he keeps telling us to ask the victim, since the victim is receiving medical care, we have set up a committee to commence investigation while the offender has been placed in a segregated cell to prevent other inmates from attacking him for his offense,” he narrated.