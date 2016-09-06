Today's front pages: Tuesday August 6, 2016

COPS CHASE BUKOM BANKU OVER KISS

The much aniticipated assault case involving maverick boxer, Bukom Banku, could not he heard by an Accra Central District Magistrate Court yesterday.

LUCKY MENSAH DUMPS NDC; RELEASES CAMPAIGN SONG FOR NPP

Popular highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, has confirmed he has cut ties with the NDC and released a campaign song which asks Ghanaians to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo during the December polls.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BOOMS

Higher levels of infrastructure investment in the coming months should help Ghana’s construction industry rally after a slow start to 2016, although rising costs risk squeezing profits margins.

SHOPPING MALLS PERFORM POORLY

The 20,000 meter square Accra Mall, anchored by Shoprite and Game, has been performing relatively well this year, while overall sales in most modern shopping malls are well below historic averages.

PENSION FUNDS HUNGER FOR MORE LEVERAGE

The current guidelines for investing pension funds are too restrictive and do not allow for long term investment that could radically change the country’s economy, Kojo Addae-Mensah, CEO of Databank, has said.

UNCERTAINTIES REMAIN OVER IMF DEAL

A team from the IMF has left the country after a marathon of discussions with government on country’s fiscal policies and parliament’s recent actions ended inconclusively.

CRUNCH MEETING TOMORROW OVER CONTROVERSIAL ECG CONCESSION

The Public Utility Workers’ Union and the Ministry of Power are set for a crunch meeting tomorrow on concerns raised regarding the planned concession arrangement for ECG.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.