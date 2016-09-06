John Mahama Exemplifies Politics Of Principle---Green Book Ghana Reveals

This short piece would focus on some few thematic areas as we seek to point to you the man John Dramani Mahama, your president, and how he has lived up to expectation.

H.E John Dramani Mahama is a principled politician. He has over the years, remained committed to his beliefs. He remains a politician who has never held two positions on the same issue at any given point.

John Dramani Mahama remains a peaceful person. Since his days as a Member of Parliament, he has never been sighted in any violent comment or linked to any violence in any part of the country.

His commitment to peace has been manifested since assuming the position of President of the Republic. He has held this country together.

In his dual role as President of the Republic and leader of his party the National Democratic Congress (NDC), he has held the party in peace, making the party attractive and projecting the party as a peaceful one.

President John Dramani Mahama has committed himself towards changing lives and transforming Ghana.

Since becoming president, he has taken many initiatives to improve the economic base of the country. Ghana has experienced various made-in-Ghana initiatives. Local rice production has improved reducing the cost of importation of rice, the revamp of the Komenda Sugar Factory would reduce the cost of sugar importation by half, local chicken production has improved, YES (Youth Enterprise Support) has been instituted to aid the young and enterprising Ghanaians.

In the expansion of social infrastructure, huge hospital developments are taking place across the country. The University of Ghana Teaching Hospital, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, the Dodowa District Hospital, the Fomena District Hospital, the Afare 37 Military Hospital in Ashanti Region, the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, the conversion of the Ho Regional Hospital into a Teaching Hospital, the spread of Community Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds across the country, the spread of huge and massive educational infrastructure and many more, have laid bare the commitment of the president towards developing the country.

President John Dramani Mahama is committed to the fight against corruption. It is undisputable that all cases of corruption under his government are before the courts for determination. The famous National Service case was revealed at his instance. He caused the investigation to be done and the report made public.

Today, the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is working effectively.

The president has remained transparent to the people of this country and has no problem allowing state institutions to work for the collective good.

President John Dramani Mahama is a law abiding citizen, he has always allowed the laws to work. In instances where he had to act, he acted on the basis of the law; the law instituted many years before his becoming President of the Republic.

This is a president whom, after being given the power and responsibility by the people, has committed himself to Accounting to them. His tour of the country to account for his stewardship was daring and unprecedented.

After all, any organisation's Chief Executive is expected to do the same.

This is the principled president we have in John Dramani Mahama.

He is and shall always remain principled, transparent, and accountable.