TMA provides market sheds for tomato sellers

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Sept 5, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) has provided a 30-unit market shed for the Tema Community One Tomato Market.

The sheds constructed by the Assembly is to ensure that the traders sell in a hygienic and safe environment.

The place which used to be muddy especially when it rained is now paved and walled so that market women would no longer display their wares on the bare and muddy floor.

Mr Hope Dziekpor, Acting Cordinating Director, TMA, said his outfit decided to construct the sheds due to the mess the traders were selling their wares in.

Mr Dziekpor noted that the sheds would help improve the local economy of the Metropolis.

He added that the TMA was embarking on developmental projects in the Metropolis in phases and all aspects of the economy would get their share in due time.

Mr Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, indicated that the Assembly would continue to establish the needed parks and markets in the Metropolis.

Mr Odamtten said the construction was in recognition of the contribution of the traders to the local economy.

He commended the women for toiling to provide residents of Tema the needed food stuffs

He urged the market women to keep the place clean at all times and to observe fire safety measures to ensure a fire free market.

Madam Dinah Quaye, President of the Tomato Sellers Association, thanked the Assembly for the sheds.

GNA