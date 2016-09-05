EC starts voter engagement tv show

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced that from Wednesday September 7, it would begin a weekly voter engagement television show titled #ASKTHEEC.

A statement issued by Mr Eric Kofi Dzakpasu, the Head of Communication of the EC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the #ASKTHEEC is a highly interactive, audience-led programme.

It said #ASKTHEEC would feature senior officers of the Commission and key stakeholders

answering pertinent questions from a live studio audience (voters) about the electoral process.

It noted that the show would air at 2030 hours every Wednesday on Ghana Television (GTV).

'If you wish to be considered to be part of the studio audience and get the chance to ask your questions live on the show, kindly send your full name, and mobile phone number to [email protected] or call the Media Office on 0303968750 by Tuesday September 6, 2016 and a member of the Communications Team will get in touch with you,' it said.

'You can also send us your questions on facebook.com/Electoral Commission

Ghana or on twitter @ECGhanaOfficial,' it added.

GNA