Muslim youth must salvage negative image

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 05 GNA -- The Ameer and Missionary in-charge of Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana, Alhaji Maulvi Mohammed Bin Salih, has challenged Muslim youth worldwide to redeem the negative image of their faith.

This should be done by portraying behaviour and attitudes that espouse the true meaning of Islam, which stood for peace, he advised.

'Some Muslims by their individual and collective actions and inactions have succeeded in soiling the image of the Islamic faith, therefore, any time you mention the name of Islam, it sends fears down the spines of many people,' he noted.

Maulvi Bin Salih said this at the opening of the 37th Annual National Rally of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Organisation at the Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), in Takoradi, in the Western Region.

The three-day event was held under the theme: 'Tolerance - An Indispensable Tool for Peaceful Co-existence'. It brought together more than 3,000 Muslim youth across the country, as well as delegations from La Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso.

He urged Muslim youth to take a cue from Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the Supreme Head of the Ahmadiyya Community worldwide, who had been clamouring for peaceful co-existence among nations, world leaders and religious organisations.

He said there could not be peace without tolerance and therefore, entreated Ahmadis to promote peace, brotherliness and tolerance among people with diverse religious and political beliefs.

The Ameer said as the nation was preparing for a general election in December, they must not allow themselves to be used by politicians and political parties to cause mayhem.

'You should not allow those who have outlived their usefulness to use you for their selfish interest, but as future leaders, you must lay a solid foundation for socio-economic development,' he stated.

Maulvi Bin Salih charged them to be disciplined, patient and tolerate others views because mankind thrived on consensus.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr. Paul Evans Aidoo, in a speech read on his behalf, commended the Ahmadiyya Mission for their enormous contribution to national development.

Mr Aidoo said the Mission had made many social interventions including health and educational facilities, and expressed the Government's commitment to continuing partnering religious organisations to develop the nation.

The Regional Minister said the Government had demonstrated its support towards the Muslim Community by upgrading the Tamale Airport into international standard that enabled Muslim pilgrims in the three northern regions to travel to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for their annual Hajj without much difficulty.

He urged the youth to use the occasion to build networks, share knowledge and experiences towards strengthening and enhancing their lives.

The participants had undertaken a number of activities such as clean-up exercises in various health facilities, donations to orphanages and inmates at the Prisons.

They would also organise Q'uran recitations and sporting activities to strengthen their spiritual, moral and physical wellbeing.

GNA