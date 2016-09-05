Mason granted bail for delay in trial

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - A mason, Daniel Adekpui, was on Monday granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court two years after failure of the prosecution failed to commence trial.

He was granted bail of GHâ‚µ 40,000.00 with two sureties. He is also expected to report the police CID every Friday.

The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh granted him bail after his lawyer told the court that his client had been in custody for the past two years, and the prosecution had failed to gather evidence to commence trial.

He said the fact that the prosecution after two years has not been able to start trial, as well as the fact that the accused has been in custody since then, the court's discretion is to grant him bail.

He later adjourned the matter to October 3.

Earlier the prosecutor, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Cletus Abadamlora told the court that the complainants are the Anti-Armed Robbery Squad of the CID Headquarters, while the accused person is a mason.

He said on May 10, 2014, the police gathered intelligence that Daniel together with an accomplice at Ablekuma were planning to embark on a robbery expedition within the Greater Accra Region.

The prosecution said the police started mounting surveillance on the gang. On May 12, 2014 at about 2100 hours Daniel was sighted boarding a motor bike operated by his accomplice.

DSP Abadamlora said the surveillance team saw the accused person holding a swift and brief meeting along the line with two others at a filling station around Agape.

The team with the help of informants intercepted Daniel at Lapaz and arrested him. A German made pistol was discovered on him.

DSP Abadamlora said Daniel maintained that one Dida and Zenu gave him the weapon to sell and that he engaged the service of the said accomplice as a means of transport.

