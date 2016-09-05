Accra Brewery Limited scales up support for farmers

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - Accra Brewery Limited (ABL) has donated GHâ‚µ 40, 000 towards the 32nd National Farmers Day celebration in furtherance of its commitment to the growth and development of the agricultural sector.

ABL also gave out 220 assorted cases of its products valued at GHâ‚µ 6,440.

Additionally, three communities in the Volta, Upper East and Western Regions would each be provided with a mechanised solar powered borehole and a furrow irrigation system at a total cost of GHâ‚µ 308,000.

This brings ABL's total sponsorship for the 2016 Farmers Day celebration to GHâ‚µ 354,440.

Corporate and Legal Affairs Director of ABL, Ms Adjoba Kyiamah, made the presentation at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Ms Kyiamah spoke about the company's continuous desire to improve the livelihoods of rural farmers.

'It is our desire to support the creation of a productive world where land is used responsibly, food supply is secure, biodiversity is protected and brewing crops can be accessed at reasonable prices. We appreciate that the crops used to brew beer are an integral part of the food system,' she said.

'Examples in Ghana include cassava, maize and sorghum. These are major staple foods for many across the country and so we want to help both commercial and smallholder farmers increase yields and profitably while reducing environmental impact, to ensure brewing crops are profitable to famers, whilst at the same time measurably improve both food security and resource productivity,' she added.

She said sustainable development is a key ambition of the company 'and we believe that the long-term sustainability of our business depends on growing economies, healthy communities and responsible use of scarce natural resources'.

In line with this, the company's Eagle Lager is being developed as a 'brand with a purpose' to 'grow economies' through agro-based and social intervention programmes such as the construction of three boreholes and irrigation systems. Last year, we undertook a similar project for a community in the Upper East Region.

According to Ms Kyiamah, the three projects are being powered by the Eagle Lager brand, hence, the code name Eagle farmer initiative.

'We are celebrating 85 years of producing quality and refreshing beverages in Ghana and we deem it fit to scale up our contribution to the farming community. Last year we gave a cheque for GHâ‚µ 20, 000 but we have now increased it to GHâ‚µ 40,000. Our company does business in a way that improves livelihoods and helps build communities'.

The Chairman of the National Farmers Day Planning Committee, Dr Ahmed Yakubu Alhassan who is also the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture, expressed government's gratitude to ABL for its unwavering support to farmers in the country since the inception of the awards scheme.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture recently honoured ABL with a certificate in recognition of its outstanding contribution to agriculture in Ghana.

ABL currently produces brands that rely heavily on local raw materials such as maize, cassava and sorghum. These brands are namely Eagle Lager (cassava); Chibuku Shake Shake (Sorghum) and Ghana's number one selling beer, Club Premium Lager (maize).

GNA