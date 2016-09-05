Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
NDC News | 5 September 2016 23:00 CET

NDC set to maximise votes in Tamale South

By GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Tamale, Sept 5, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has launched its Tamale South Constituency campaign targeting to win not less than 70,000 votes in the constituency in the general election in December.

Mr Alban Bagbin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, who led some prominent members of the NDC to address the teeming supporters at the Vittin SHS Park in Tamale, said garnering at least 70,000 votes in the Constituency would help the Party to retain power.

Mr Bagbin said the NDC had targeted a two-thirds majority in the next Parliament, and urged the supporters to work hard to achieve that target.

He described Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, who is seeking reelection, as a 'valuable person' and told the constituents not to limit the number of terms he (Haruna Iddrisu) would serve as their MP.

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, the Minister for Communications, expressed confidence in the constituents to deliver the targeted number of votes to ensure a resounding victory for the NDC.

Dr Boamah said Mr Iddrisu had placed the Tamale South Constituency on the political map of the country, adding that the MP had excelled in all his fields of endeavour, including as a student leader and a politician.

Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, the Minister for Roads and Highways, said the NDC had the North at its heart hence the numerous development projects delivered in the Region, and urged them to vote massively for the Party.

Mr Iddrisu, who is also the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, assured the constituents of continually working hard to address their challenges.

The constituents should also work hard to retain President John Mahama to complete an eight-year tenure, he said.

The Tamale South Constituency, a stronghold of the NDC, recorded more than 65,000 votes for the Party in the last general election.

GNA

