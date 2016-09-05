Let's be sincere and truthful to voters - DCE

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Nkwanta (Ash), Sept 05, GNA - The Asante-Akim South District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. De-graft Forkuo, has asked his colleague politicians to be sincere in the election promises they make to voters.

He said they should not in their desperation for political power engage in deception - telling people things, they know they could possibly not do.

That, he warned, would be costly as it would make the electorate to lose confidence in them.

Mr. Forkuo was speaking at the 41st annual conference of the Juaso District Women's Fellowship of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana held at Nkwanta near Juaso.

'The anointing of the Holy Spirit; the role of a woman', was the theme chosen for the event and attended by delegates from across the district.

The DCE, who is the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the area, underlined the need for all political actors to ensure decent and responsible conduct as the nation inched closer to polls.

The election campaign should be on message and not insults and aggressive political rhetoric.

He said it was important for everybody to be mindful of their actions and inactions to safeguard the unity, peace and stability of the society.

Mr. Forkuo pointed out that since the ultimate goal of the political parties was to help maintain and improve the quality of life of the people, there was absolutely no reason for them to 'see the election as make or break affair'.

He urged the leadership of the parties to educate their supporters to be tolerant of views and opinions other than what they held and said that was the beauty of democracy.

He also asked that the church took centre stage in efforts at dialing down tension by talking everybody out of violence and recklessness.

He encouraged the women not to sit on the sidelines but to join the peace campaign.

The Reverend Emmanuel Kwame Nyarko, the District Minister, rallied Christians to pray unceasingly for God's continued gift of peace.

GNA