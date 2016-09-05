Daniel Agyin appointed as Peace Ambassador

Accra, Sept. 5, GNA - Mr Daniel Agyin, National Deputy Director for Gospel Music, of the Musicians Union of Ghana has been appointed as Peace Ambassador.

A statement issued in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Promise Edem Nukunu, Acting Secretary-General of Peace Aid International said Mr Agyin's appointment was because of his dedication and love for peace and a better Africa.

The statement said Goldmann would use his portfolio as a musician to promote peace and render philanthropic service to Peace Aid International through advocacy for the right of all and to stand for justice and peace.

It said: 'Kikawoho,' an eight track gospel album with five vocals and three instrumentals produced by Goldmann would be launched before the end of 2016.

'Goldmann hopes to use the album to promote peace in Ghana and Africa as part of his responsibilities as the Peace ambassador,' it said.

Peace Aid International is a not for profit organisation that promotes peace and justice through advocacy. GNA