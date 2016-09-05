Western and Central Peace councils want resources

Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 5, GNA - The leadership of the Western and Central offices of the National Peace Council, on Monday, urged the Government to be more responsive towards providing the needs of the Council to enable it to perform creditably.

The chairmen of the two regional councils said the lack of vehicles and logistics mostly hindered their work, said at a training programme.

'For example, only five out of the 85 flash points in the Western Region were visited and educated on the need to maintain peace and stability in the Region, the Reverend John Kwofie of the Western Region, explained.

Rev. Kwofie said, 'This calls for your support to enable us scale up our activities in the Region'.

He said there was the need to deploy different strategies to ensure that the December General Election was also peaceful.

'Although we are under the Ministry of the Interior, we are like babies without parents, therefore, it is making our growth and performance extremely difficult,' said Dr. Kenneth Aikins of the Central Region.

The two-day training programme was run at Takoradi for the regions to equip the participants with intelligence skills, especially to operate in violent prone areas, to pick up early warning signals and mitigate them so that they do not degenerate into violence.

The training would thus enable the participants, who are members of the Early Warning and Response Groups, to track and respond quickly to emerging issues that would come up in the political discourse.

The United Nations Development Programme and United States Agency for International Affairs, sponsored the training programme.

The National Peace Council is an independent statutory national peace institution established by the eight hundred and eighteenth (818) Act of Parliament, National Peace Council Act, 2011.

The core function of the Council is to facilitate and develop mechanism to prevent, manage, and resolve conflict and to build sustainable peace in Ghana. GNA