Plant tree before you promise fruit- Mahama tells Akufo-Addo

President John Mahama has inaugurated one of the newly constructed Senior High Schools under his flagship education infrastructure program to provide 200 Community Schools across the country.

Monday's inauguration of Agona Abodom community Senior High School today brings to about ten the total number of community schools completed so far with several others in several stages of completion.

In March 2014 the president cut the sod for construction work to begin on the first batch of 50 Community schools some of which have already been completed and commissioned.

At the commissioning ceremony held at Agona Traditional area, the president took a swipe at the New Patriotic Party's free Senior High School policy which he said was conceived at a time it was possible to execute.

"You cannot promise a fruit when you have not planted a tree; you cannot give education to the thousands of unqualified young children when you have not provided schools that they can learn in.

"Even as we providing these senior high schools, we are also decongesting the existing ones and expanding their facilities so that effective teaching and learning can occur in a more enabling environment.

"The government of Ghana shares in the joy of parents, the chiefs and people of the Agona Traditional area as we inaugurate your school complex today for the start of academic work," the president said.

The president said a total of 14 communities have benefitted from the community day schools.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com