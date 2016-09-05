Aspiring MP wages war against politics of insults

An aspiring parliamentary candidate of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Trobu Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Maame Efua Sekyi-Aidoo is urging colleague aspirants to concentrate their campaigns on issues and avoid personality attacks that had characterized previous elections.

According to her, most of the insults and personality attacks are not only derailing political issues but tainting the democratic credentials of the country.

Madam Sekyi-Aidoo made the appeal during a peace walk in her constituency as part of her contribution for a violent free election.

Dubbed: WALK WITH MAAME EFUA, the walk started from Ofankor Park to Achimota Mile 7 with party supporters and constituents cheering amidst drumming and dancing.

The aspiring MP while addressing constituents, underscored the need for political parties to ensure party members and foot soldiers to denounce political insults and character assassination.

Maame Efua Efua Sekyi-Aidoo urged her supporters to guard against the use of insults and violence to achieve their political ambitions, since their opponents were not enemies.

On her transformation agenda, the aspiring MP pledged among other things to revamp the falling standard of education and improve health facilities in the constituency.

Maame Efua Efua Sekyi-Aidoo called on the electorates especially at Trobu to vote massively for her for a resounding victory in the December 7 elections.

Story by Ghana/Myjoyonline.com