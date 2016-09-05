ECG disconnects Elubo health center over GHc42,000 debt

The Electricity Company of Ghana [ECG], in the Western Region, has cut off power supply to the Elubo Health Center at Elubo in the Jomoro District. According to the ECG, two meters at the facility owes the company to the tune of Gh 42,306.06.

Speaking to Citi News, the Public Relations officer for the ECG in the Western Region, Philip Osei Bonsu, explained that “the figure is the accumulated debt from 2014 when the government weaned itself from the payment of utility bills for some state institutions and agencies”.

The Elubo Health Center has two meters. One is dedicated to the administration block and staff bungalow; whilst the other is dedicated to the maternity ward and other critical facilities at the center.

Mr. Bonsu noted that “it is the meter supplying power to the administration block and staff bungalow that we have disconnected. The debt on this meter is Gh 15,499.35. We had to spare the meter with the critical facilities in order to honor a directive from government in 2014. The debt on this meter however stands at Gh 26,806.71 from 2014”.

Mr. Osei Bonsu concluded that, “until an agreed payment plan is reached, the administration block and staff bungalow will still be without power”.

Sekondi Sports stadium without power for two years

Meanwhile the Sekondi Sports Stadium at Essipong, has been without electricity for the past two years.

The stadium was disconnected in December 2014, over debts it owed the ECG, standing at some Gh398,871.97.

This means there cannot be any sporting event carried out at night. Mr. Osei Bonsu speaking to Citi News, noted that, managers of the stadium for over two years are yet to reach a payment plan.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana