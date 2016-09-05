The outgoing Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Professor Emmanuel Martey, has hit back at the former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the church, who accused him of taking a $100,000 bribe from some politicians to silence him.

Reverend Martey at a news conference last week claimed that some politicians attempted to bribe him with huge sums of money, a promise to gift him a house and a Four wheel drive to keep mute.

A few days later, a former PRO of the church, Emmanuel Osei Akyeampong, accused the outgoing Moderator of collecting the said amount in his presence.

But speaking at the Abetifi Presbyterian College of Education over the weekend, Reverend Martey said Emmanuel Osei Acheampong should not be taken serious.

This he said is because he was not even available on the days the former PRO claimed the incident occurred.

“…That date also 28th July 2013 was Sunday…I checked my date, that Sunday I was in one of the presbyteries, I wasn't in Accra. Then the following day he changed and said it was not 2013; but 2012 and that 2012 also fell on Saturday. The devil is a liar,” he added.

Presby church backs Moderator

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana last week hit back at claims made by the former PRO. The Church, in a statement, described the allegations made by Akyeampong as 'malicious lies.'

“Mr. Akyeampong has resorted to character assassination of some top officials of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana especially the Moderator, Rev. Professor Emmanuel Martey…It therefore does not make sense that on July 28th, more than one month after his dismissal Professor Emmanuel Martey would invite Mr. Akyeampong to the office of a political party to receive a bribe,” the church said in a statement.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin