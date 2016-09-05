Akufo- Addo's 1 Village, 1 Dam Will Breed Mosquitoes - Dr. Lartey

Akufo-Addo's promise to build 1 dam in each village of the Northern region is an avenue to breed mosquitoes, Dr. Henry Lartey, presidential candidate of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), has said.

Speaking in an interview with rainbowradioonline.com on the feasibility of the policy promised by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the agronomist said, Akufo-Addo should not be trusted because his promises, are deceptive.

Dr. Henry Lartey questioned if the NPP had done the needed feasibility study before making the promise of constructing a dam in each village of the Northern region.

''Does Nana Addo want to breed mosquitoes in these villages? Have they put in an infrastructure for feeder roads? Have they put in infrastructure to help farmers? What do they want to grow there? Just because you want to win an election, you are promising 1 village, 1 dam. This is not feasible. It is a hoodwink.''

Dr. Lartey cautioned Ghanaians against the NPP and its policies. To him, if voters want to trust the policies of the NPP, then they should measure their performance when they were in power. The NPP he said had HIPC money yet they failed to use the money judiciously.

''They didn't have to pay any debt. Couldn't they have used the HIPC money to do what they are now promising us?...They shouldn't play ‘politricks’ with us because Ghanaians are now discerning, very very discerning. They know what is going on.

Nana Addo is a good friend. Bawumia is also a good friend, but when you have a policy that do not wash, i will not support you. We want something to help Ghana and our farmers.

But what you are saying, is a hoodwinking.'' He added, ''they [NPP] had eight years of HIPC and if they were unable to do what they are now promising, how can they do it today?...Don't say things just to win elections...We want Ghanaians to have jobs and so if you want to help farming and you just go and dig dams, but don't give them all the necessary financing and put in the needed infrastructure, the foods will rot in the bush.

And if they don't produce, it is going to create mosquitoes. These dams will create mosquitoes. Has Akufo-Addo thought about that?'' Farmers he said should be helped to get global gap certification to enable them export outside Ghana, while manufactures are also assisted to get ISO certification to help them enter into the global market.

Dr. Henry Lartey recommended drip irrigation to the dams promised by Aky=ufo Addo since it’s cheaper and mosquito free. Drip irrigation is a form of irrigation that saves water and fertilizer by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of many different plants, either onto the soil surface or directly onto the root zone, through a network of valves, pipes, tubing, and emitters.