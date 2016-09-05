Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Egypt | 5 September 2016 19:00 CET

France warns IS fighters could flee Libya to Tunisia, Egypt

By AFP
Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord hold a position in the area known as District Three in the west of the coastal city of Sirte on September 3, 2016. By Mahmud Turkia (AFP/File)
Paris (AFP) - Islamic State group fighters could flee to Egypt or Tunisia after being flushed from their former Libyan stronghold of Sirte, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Monday.

"We should begin to look seriously at the question of the spread of the terrorists," Le Drian told a defence conference in Paris after Libyan pro-government forces recaptured most of Sirte from IS. "Indirectly this will pose new risks for Tunisia and Egypt."

