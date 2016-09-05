Egypt | 5 September 2016 19:00 CET
France warns IS fighters could flee Libya to Tunisia, Egypt
Paris (AFP) - Islamic State group fighters could flee to Egypt or Tunisia after being flushed from their former Libyan stronghold of Sirte, French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian warned Monday.
"We should begin to look seriously at the question of the spread of the terrorists," Le Drian told a defence conference in Paris after Libyan pro-government forces recaptured most of Sirte from IS. "Indirectly this will pose new risks for Tunisia and Egypt."