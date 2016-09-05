EC to exhibit names of re-registered NHIS registrants

The Electoral Commission (EC) will on Friday and Saturday, exhibit the voters’ register of the newly registered persons whose names were deleted from the electoral roll for using the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards as proof of identity.

“We wish to announce for the information of the general public that, the Commission will from Friday 9th to Saturday 10th September, 2016, exhibit the Provisional Voters’ Register for those who participated in the recently held NHIS re-registration and the Continuous Voter Registration exercises,” a statement signed by EC's head of communication, Kofi Dzakpasu said.

The EC in July, deleted over 56,000 names of NHIS registrants on the voters register after a Supreme Court order. It later in the same month, re-registered those who were able to proof their Ghanaian citizenship.

The Commission after the exercise, said it was able to register only 52% of the deleted names.

“The Exhibition exercise will take place at all District Offices of the Electoral Commission across the country. The Exhibition of the Provisional Voters’ Register for Prisoners, will also take place concurrently at the prisons for inmates, who took part in the continuous registration exercise,” the statement added.

It further urged all registered political parties, to endeavor to deploy their agents to monitor the process at all designated exhibition centres selected for the exercise.

“All persons who registered during the Re-registration or the Continuous Voter Registration exercises, are encouraged to participate in this important activity.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

