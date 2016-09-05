The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will release highlights of its manifesto before publishing the full document according to the party's Campaign Coordinator, Kofi Adams.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, he indicated on the September 12 or 13, the NDC will release highlights of the manifesto and subsequently launch the full document a week later.

Aside from the Progressive People's Party (PPP), all the other major political parties are yet to launch their manifestos with about three months to the elections raising concern from some stakeholders and civil society groups.

The NDC had earlier said that it would launch its manifesto three weeks after its campaign launch on August 14 but the Kofi Adams stated that “circumstances beyond our control have affected that launch.” Nonetheless, he still reiterated the NDC’s assertions that their manifesto has been long ready.

According to him, given the schedule of the party flagbearer, President John Mahama, the NDC “decided that highlights of the manifesto we could do in a week day, considering the fact that all these activities are being occupied with one major event or the other, let His Excellency the President and Vice President lead the process in doing the highlights of our manifesto which has long been ready,” he stated.

“So, we have proposed 12 or 13 of September for the highlights of our manifesto which will involve people like the media especially who will have to carry that message,” Kofi Adams added.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana

