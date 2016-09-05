Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Headlines | 5 September 2016 17:59 CET

Ankaful Prison: ‘Gay’ Inmate’s Penis Chopped By Partner

Source: Starrfmonline.com
File Photo
File Photo

A feud between two alleged homosexuals at the Ankaful prison in the Central region has led to one of them almost losing his genitals.

According to reports, one of the supposed gay inmates had left his cell for his colleague’s for them to make love but things went sour leading to the fatal attack on him by his alleged partner.

His angry partner is alleged to have sliced his penis with a razor leaving it hanging on the scrotum, 3News reported.

The victim has been rushed to the Interberton Hospital in Cape Coast for an operation after he was given a first aid treatment at the infirmary of the prison.

Sources say the victim has been caught on several occasions forcing his way to sodomise other inmates. He is reported to have been cautioned in recent times by the prison authorities over a similar act.

Police in Cape Coast have reportedly commenced investigations into the bizarre incident.

Headlines

'breathes there a man with his soul so dead who never says to himself, this is my own my native land'
By: simon Tengan
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img