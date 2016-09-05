A feud between two alleged homosexuals at the Ankaful prison in the Central region has led to one of them almost losing his genitals.

According to reports, one of the supposed gay inmates had left his cell for his colleague’s for them to make love but things went sour leading to the fatal attack on him by his alleged partner.

His angry partner is alleged to have sliced his penis with a razor leaving it hanging on the scrotum, 3News reported.

The victim has been rushed to the Interberton Hospital in Cape Coast for an operation after he was given a first aid treatment at the infirmary of the prison.

Sources say the victim has been caught on several occasions forcing his way to sodomise other inmates. He is reported to have been cautioned in recent times by the prison authorities over a similar act.

Police in Cape Coast have reportedly commenced investigations into the bizarre incident.