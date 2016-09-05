Politicians must avoid discrediting the NHIS, other state institutions - People's Forum

The policy think-tank is urging media houses and practitioners to join it in championing issues-based political campaigning to help the electorate make informed choices ahead of the December polls.

People’s Forum-Ghana is embarking on its CampaignMonitor project to ensure Ghanaians are not fed with lies and misleading information by politicians during this 2016 pre-election campaign season.

In a press release Friday, it said; “this has become necessary due to the increasing level of misleading political campaign rhetoric already coming out of some of the major campaign teams.”

It cited recent claims by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo that the NHIS is "collapsing" while on a campaign tour of the Brong Ahafo region, which was later, exposed as false by Joy FM's Newsnight programme, among other facts.

“We commend Joy FM for exposing such lies and urge them along with other media houses to join us in ensuring that politicians do not mislead the public in this election year,” it said in a statement.

“We call on the NPP flag bearer to honourably apologise to the good people of Ghana for such blatant lies against the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). We believe Ghanaians must be well-informed and equipped with accurate information as the general election day approaches,” it added.

The People's Forum-Ghana says the launch of its CampaignMonitor project is timely and an important contribution to the socio-political development of the nation.

With a little over three months to go to the polls, the Forum will use its CampaignMonitor project to expose politicians who mislead the public.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com