Communications Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah is optimistic President John Mahama will increase his vote margin astronomically in the Northern region going into the December 7 elections.

Dr. Boamah said his conviction stems from the unprecedented massive show of love by the people in the region for Mahama and for the NDC.

“Tamale does not disappoint, Tamale South does not disappoint and Northern region does not disappoint… I have come here to talk about my brother and friend Hon Haruna Iddrisu,” Dr Boamah said at the campaign launch of the Tamale South constituency.

“In NDC we believe all men are created equal and that irrespective of your lineage, academic background, sex, age, height you can lead. We have not chosen only five resourced rich regions to qualify them as the only regions worth leading our country... Dr [Mahamudu] Bawumia must learn from the bitter lessons of Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama and the fate of Mr Paul Afoko, the elected National Chairman of the NPP,” he noted.

He added: “In 2012 the Nayiri the Overlord of the Mamprugu Traditional Area said to President Mahama that my son I will prefer to place his cap on his head and not his knee... with these words he set him out for that victory. People of Tamale South I have come to ask for 700,000 votes for Hon Haruna Iddrisu and President Mahama.”

On his part, Haruna Iddrisu pledged to garner the 700,000 votes to back the second term bid of Mahama. He said even though there are challenges facing the economy, youth unemployment and problems with the education system, the President has put in place the requisite measures to address them hence he must be supported.

“We have a duty and responsibility to support President John Dramani Mahama to succeed. There are challenges but we must support him to have a sacred eight years,” he said. “President Mahama should tick Tamale South and tick every polling station in the constituency.”

He told the people his works in Parliament have been to re-echo their aspirations and wishes for the past 12 years. “I have been a strong advocate and work to reflect your challenges,” he said.

This, he believes is work in progress and appealed to the people to support his re-election bid so that he would continue fighting their cause.

Majority leader, Alban S. K. Bagbin, who was in attendance cautioned the residents of Tamale to be wary of the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He says there was no way anybody with the interest of the nation at heart would choose disunity over unity and peace over instability in the coming election. This is the difference between the NDC and the NPP.

“When you have an umbrella, you are looking for a protection, you are looking for unity, you’re looking for care, you’re looking for love; when you’ve an elephant, you’re looking for destruction. That is why God used the elephant, seven of them and they were going to destroy the Holy Kabbah,” Nadowli Kaleo MP quipped.