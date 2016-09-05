Accra fishermen count losses after tidal waves destruction

Fishermen along the coast of Accra are counting their losses after tidal waves destroyed their boats and other valuables over the weekend.

One of the affected fishermen, a bread winner in the family of 15 told Joy News' Maxwell Agbagba he can no longer feed his family as a result of the destruction.

According to him, his canoe, nets, and two outboard motors have all been destroyed. Other fishermen have also experienced similar losses.

The fishermen are asking government to come to their aid and to support them to recover from the shock.

For people living along the coast, around James Town, Osu, Tema, fishing is the main source of livelihood.

The fishing economy provides jobs for many of the youth who otherwise would have been unemployed.

The sector is estimated to contribute 3 % of the total GDP to the country's economy and 5 % of the GDP in agriculture. About 10 % of the country's population is engaged in various aspects of the fishing industry which include marine fishing, inland (fresh water) fishing and aquaculture fishery as well as related activities in fish storage, preservation, marketing and distribution.

However, the fishing industry is under threat of collapse following the impact of tidal waves and on Saturday the fishermen along the coast in Accra fell victims to the tidal wave attack.

The Minister of Fisheries Sherry Aryittey and the Accra Mayor Alfred Oko Vanderpuije have visited the affected areas to solidarize with the victims.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com