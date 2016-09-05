Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Business & Finance | 5 September 2016 16:18 CET

Tigo Marketing Manager Resigns

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Resigned head of marketing for Tigo Jesse Agyepong
Resigned head of marketing for Tigo Jesse Agyepong

The Marketing Manager for Tigo Ghana Jesse Agyepong has resigned his post, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.

It is unclear what triggered his resignation but StarrFMonline.com sources close to Agyepong say he has left the post to pursue a long held passion.

Speculations are also rife that he has secured a hefty deal with another company within the sub region.

Agyepong has played a key role in the transformation of the Tigo brand over the years.

His professional career has seen him occupy some middle to senior level positions including Head of SME Business; Head of Enterprise services and Head of Customer Acquisitions.

He joined Tigo from Vodafone Ghana where he was the Head of Consumer Marketing with the responsibility of developing and managing the Customer Acquisition roadmap, Data and VAS portfolios. Prior to Vodafone, Jesse worked for other Blue Chip companies including Philips (West-Africa), Airtel Ghana, Diageo (GGBL) and Charterhouse Ghana.

Business & Finance

love is a fire that reigns in the heart.
By: evelyn20002006@yahoo
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img