Tigo Marketing Manager Resigns

The Marketing Manager for Tigo Ghana Jesse Agyepong has resigned his post, StarrFMonline.com has learnt.

It is unclear what triggered his resignation but StarrFMonline.com sources close to Agyepong say he has left the post to pursue a long held passion.

Speculations are also rife that he has secured a hefty deal with another company within the sub region.

Agyepong has played a key role in the transformation of the Tigo brand over the years.

His professional career has seen him occupy some middle to senior level positions including Head of SME Business; Head of Enterprise services and Head of Customer Acquisitions.

He joined Tigo from Vodafone Ghana where he was the Head of Consumer Marketing with the responsibility of developing and managing the Customer Acquisition roadmap, Data and VAS portfolios. Prior to Vodafone, Jesse worked for other Blue Chip companies including Philips (West-Africa), Airtel Ghana, Diageo (GGBL) and Charterhouse Ghana.