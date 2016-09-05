Father of 2 sodomizes 16-year-old student at knifepoint

A 30-year-old father of two has allegedly forced a 16-year-old boy to have anal sex with him at knifepoint.

Police are investigating Eric Owusu who lives at Kpobikope in the Ga West District of the Greater Accra Region after the victim’s mother reported the incident.

Joy News’ Kwetey Nartey who investigated the story reported that ‘little Papa’ [ not his real name] has been left traumatised by the incident.

Little Papa said he trusted Mr Owusu whom he called him uncle and looked up to him for inspiration and source of spiritual growth from the good book the Bible.

“I gave him respect because he usually advises me...that is why I gave him my number,” he said.

That’s how the friendship between little Papa and his perpetrator, Eric Owusu, begun.

But, little did the 16-year-old know it was a ploy to take advantage of him. On that fateful day, little Papa had a call from Mr Owusu enquiring about where he was. He told Mr Owusu he had been sent by his parents, but, his new friend insisted he saw him before he carried out the errand.

When they met, Mr Owusu pleaded with little Papa to escort him home to change his shirt. What happened when they got to the room still remains a nightmare haunting the little boy.

“He was asking me a lot of questions...when we got to his room, he asked me if I have watched pornography before. I answered no,” he said.

“He again asked if I had watched men having sex with men before, I answered no and explained that our family does not condone such acts,” he continued.

When he refused to agree to Mr Owusu’s demand of having anal sex with him, he claims, he was threatened with a knife.

“When I tried to go he threatened me with a knife lying on the fridge...he later put the knife on the table beside where we were standing...I was scared he would hurt me with the knife,” he said.

According to the teenager, stricken by fear he agreed to have sex with him only if he would be the one playing the role of a man and his mentor playing the role of a woman.

Little Papa was traumatized after the incident. According to his mum, Auntie Pat, she could not hold herself together after her son broke the news to her.

“I nearly fainted because I was shocked” the mother explained to Kwetey Nartey.

“He was feeling very nervous...the reason was what he saw...he was very frightened. He told me that his penis was paining him,” she said.

According to doctors, little Papa appeared shocked and traumatized when he reported to the facility for examination.

Medical records show he didn’t sustain any physical injuries but he was given drugs for post-exposure symptoms and possible retroviral infections.

Little Papa’ dilemma now is the last words his perpetrator left him with whether he knows where his soul will rest after death.

“He told me I was going to hell,” little Papa recalled.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com