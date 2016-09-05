Language Agenda: Language Matters in Mecca

Introduction

The headline - Language Matters in Mecca - appears simple in usage. However, it is obviously ambiguous in grammatical analysis. With all humility, LANGUAGE AGENDA discovers ambiguity in the headline, but does not know the type: Syntactic or Lexical. Perhaps, the identification of the type should be left as a mental exercise for readers and admirers of LANGUAGE AGENDA. Let us consider the following grammatical analysis to establish the ambiguity in the headline.

Grammatical Analysis

The word "MATTERS" is the Chief Agent of the ambiguity in question. As it stands, it can be a plural noun qualified by "LANGUAGE." Though "LANGUAGE" is not an adjective, it can be used as a modifier under the technique of Noun Adjunct. This technique allows a noun to function as an adjective modifying another noun. An example is "Law School." In this construction, "LAW" functions as an adjective modifying "SCHOOL." In the case of "Language Matters", "LANGUAGE assumes the adjectival capacity and modifies "MATTERS" as a noun. In this context, "Language Matters" means "Language Affairs."

Alternatively, "MATTERS" can function as a verb that has been conjugated into Third Person Singular in Present Simple Tense. In this sense, "Language Matters" means that Language is important or relevant. Similar statements are:

* Unity matters in Dagbon. (Unity is important in Dagbon).

* Development matters in Nantong. (Development is important in Nantong).

It is instructive to state that if "MATTERS" is treated as a noun, the headline will be a phrase NOT a complete sentence. But if it is considered a verb, the headline will be a complete sentence. This difference seemingly compounds the ambiguity in the headline.

Conclusion

To sum up, LANGUAGE AGENDA humbly observes something important about the headline. In spite of its ambiguity, the headline contains a fact beyond dispute. Yes! Language matters in Mecca during Hajj because of the presence of people of diverse linguistic backgrounds. Also, Language Affairs constitute a critical element that can maximize the comfort of pilgrims and minimize the burden of the host nation, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Allah is the Best Grammarian.

Abubakar Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo

Lecturer, University of Applied Management, Germany - Ghana Campus, McCarthy Hill.