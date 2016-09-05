The African Union Deploys an All-Woman Election Observation Mission to the 8-10 September 2016 Parliamentary Elections in the Republic of Seychelles

Following the receipt of an invitation from the Government of the Republic of Seychelles, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Her Excellency Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, approved the deployment of an All-Woman African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) to observe the Parliamentary Elections scheduled to be held on 8-10 September 2016. The Chairperson is pleased to deploy the first ever-historical Women-Only observation mission in line with the African Union’s commemoration of the “African Year of Human Rights with a Special Focus on the Rights of Women.”

The African Union launched its election observation mission in Victoria, Seychelles on 04 September 2016 with the deployment of 26 short-term observers (STOs) drawn from 21 African countries, representing institutions such as the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC), the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), Election Management Bodies (EMBs) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs). The short-term observers will compliment the AUEOM’s coverage of Election Day procedures from opening of polling stations to voting and counting procedures.

The AUEOM is led by H.E. Fatuma Ndangiza, former Chairperson of the African Peer Review Panel of Eminent Persons. She arrived in Seychelles on 03 September 2016 to strengthen the AU Mission and to interact with key stakeholders.

The AUEOM’s mandate is derived from relevant AU instruments such as the 2007 African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance; the 2002 AU/OAU Declaration on Principles Governing Democratic Elections in Africa; and the 2002 AU Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions. The Mission is also informed by the 2003 Protocol to the African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol).

The assessment and observations of the Mission will be guided by the principles and guidelines stated in these instruments, and other relevant international instruments guiding international election observation and the legal framework for the elections in the Republic of Seychelles.

The Mission will issue a statement of its preliminary assessment of the elections on 12 September at a press conference in Victoria. A final and comprehensive report will be released within two months from the date of announcement of final election results.