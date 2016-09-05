Accra. 5th September, 2016. A report released by the NGO Transparency International revealed that the Odebrecht Group, a global organization of Brazilian origin with over 70 years’ experience and expertise in construction and engineering among other businesses, climbed 47 positions in the best practice ranking for divulging information among the 100 largest companies in emerging markets. In Ghana, Odebrecht is responsible for the construction of Lot 5 & 6 of the Eastern Corridor Road project.

The “Transparency in corporate reporting: assessing emerging market multinationals” research studied practices for disclosing information by 100 of the largest multinationals headquartered in 15 different emerging countries. Together, they operate in more than 185 countries around the world.

The report evaluates practices for disclosing information based on three dimensions: anti-corruption programs, organizational structure and divulging financial information by country. Odebrecht climbed 47 positions in the general ranking, compared with the last report in 2013 - rising from 97th to 50th position. In relation to anti-corruption programs in particular, Odebrecht rose from 0% to a 77% assessment, arriving at 22nd place among the 100 companies evaluated.

This evolution was recognized by Transparency International as one of the factors which led to a better score by private as opposed to public companies in the anti-corruption program evaluation.

“Unlike the 2013 results in this item (anti-corruption programs), the private companies evaluated in this study obtained a better average score than state companies. The improved result could principally be attributed to two companies, Mabe and Odebrecht, which have disclosed their anti-corruption programs to the public for the first time”, indicates the report.

Odebrecht confirmed that it is continuing to improve its compliance system, confident that these changes will be reflected in Transparency International’s future assessments.

According to Danilo Trinchao Rios, in Charge of People, Planning and Finance at the Ghana office of Odebrecht Engineering & Construction International: “It gives us great satisfaction that the Odebrecht Group climbed 47 positions in the best practice ranking for divulging information, according to the Transparency International, rising from 97th in 2013 to 50th position. Our anti-corruption program in emerging markets across the world, especially in Ghana, has been lauded by many. We are committed to promoting good corporate governance practices always.”