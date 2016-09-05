FirsTrust Savings and Loans goes digital with Zeepay

FirsTrust Savings and Loans, a subsidiary of Groupe Ideal has partnered Zeepay Ghana Limited, a mobile digital platform to give its customers the best digital banking service.

Zeepay provides a platform that accepts mobile money wallets, debits and loyalty cards, and cash at the point of sale, and operates as a store house for holding cash through mobile wallets for members.

The introduction of the Zeepay platform is to support existing and prospective customers to bank digitally wherever they may be. It is also a means to get closer to customers and facilitate mobile banking services among users.

Prospective and existing customers with FirsTrust Savings and Loans should obtain free access to a Near Field Communications chip (NFC) which is placed behind the customer’s phone. The chip allows transaction from the customer’s account onto his or her wallet at any time, if only account is funded.

According to the Deputy Managing Director of FirsTrust Saving and Loans, Mr. Richard Kwarteng Ahenkorah, the move is to position FirsTrust as a digital brand and encourage digital innovation in the industry which has a propensity to direct the bank’s attention to digital banking.

He added that the platform allows easy transfer of funds from one’s account to his or her wallet. Customers can now access funds 24/7 via this platform.

The Secured banking platform is targeted at their tech savvy customers he said.

“We are committed to digital innovation and so we are excited to partner Zeepay, a platform which will give our customers the opportunity to bank digitally and also continue banking services as far as funds transfer and other services are concerned, even when our physical banking halls are closed to business."

He added: “The world is evolving digitally and we at Firstrust sure can’t be left behind.”

FirsTrust Savings and loans is a Tier 2 bank licensed by the Bank of Ghana. Its core functions include mobilizing deposits from the general public and extending credit to Micro, Small and Medium-Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and the general public. FirsTrust Savings and loans is opened for business on Saturdays at the La paz branch in Accra.

Ghana | Atinkaonline.com