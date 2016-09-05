EC starts voter engagement TV programme

The Electoral Commission will from Wednesday, September 7, begin a weekly voter engagement tv show titled #ASKTHEEC.

Head of Communications, Eric Kofi Dzapasu says the programme will be a highly interactive and audience-led show which will feature senior officers of the Commission.

Key stakeholders will also be answering pertinent questions from a live studio audience (voters) about the electoral process.

The show will air every Wednesday on GTV at 8:30 p.m.

Mr Dzapasu said those who wish to be considered to be part of the studio audience and get the chance to ask questions live on the show, are to send their full name, and mobile phone number to [email protected] .

Alternatively, interested persons are to call the Media Office of the Commission on 0303968750 by Tuesday, September 6.

Also, those on social media can ask their questions on facebook.com/Electoral Commission Ghana or on twitter: @ECGhanaOfficial

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com