1 Village; 1 Dam saga: Don't Believe Fake Promises - Nduom

Presidential hopeful of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has warned Ghanaians to be wary of politicians who make empty and “fake” promises in their bid to win power.

Dr. Nduom was reacting to the 'One Village, One Dam’ promise made by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP,) Nana Akufo-Addo and the ruling NDC's claim that it has been building dams in those areas already.

"Indeed we are in a campaign period and everyone wants votes. Some candidates will promise anything to get them," Nduom said in a short video.

He argued he is a “doer” and has already been working on building dams for some villages which the people are now enjoying.

"We did not dig dams not because of elections but because the people needed them," he added.

Dr. Nduom further explained that some villages in Salaga North and Kumbungu in the Northern region are already enjoying water due to the efforts of the PPP and wondered why the NDC and NPP were quarrelling over something that he has already started doing in parts of the North in his private capacity.

Against this background, he urged Ghanaians to “vote wisely and not dwell on empty promises” made by desperate politicians to waste their votes.

"I, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, I am a doer and not a promiser," he noted.