Wenchi NDC Candidate In Extortion Case

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region is battling to redeem his image following a scandal he was alleged to have got himself involved in when he was the Asunafo South District Director of Education from 2011 to 2013.

About thirty young men and women who visited the office of DAILY GUIDE alleged that in 2011, the NDC Parliamentary Candidate, Hayford Osei Kwadwo contracted one Ernest Nyarko Yeboah, to compile names of SSSCE certificates holders who want to apply for the position of Pupil Teachers.

The spokesperson for the group, Asamoah Nsiah Baffoe said the agent collected GH¢500 from forty-one applicants and sent them to Mr. Osei Kwadwo. He said after waiting for nearly two years, they did not get any appointment letters and even those who received it went to the school they were supposed to have been posted to but sadly the headmasters told them they were not aware of the appointments.

According to Mr. Asamoah, when they went to the agent to collect their money, he (the agent) took them to Mr. Osei Kwadwo and he promised to refund the money but has since failed to do so.

Mr. Osei said when Mr. Osei Kwadwo was elected as the NDC Parliamentary Candidate they went to him for their money but he begged them to give him time since he had spent all his money during the primaries and that he will look for a bank loan to pay them back but that too did not materialize.

The spokesman has therefore appealed to the Regional Director of Education to intercede and impress upon Mr. Osei Kwadwo to pay back the money else they will have no option than to take him to court.

When DAILY GUIDE contacted Mr. Ernest Nyarko Yeboah on the issue he confirmed that indeed he collected the money on behalf of Mr. Osei Kwadwo. Several calls placed on Mr. Osei Kwadwo's phone for his version of the matter did not yield any result.

