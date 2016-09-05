NPP Donates Towards Oguaa Fetu Afahye

Joe Ghartey (second left) seated with Barbara Asher Ayisi, Arthur Dadzie and Mr Ernest Arthur Cape Coast South Chairman (Right) at the Traditional Council for the donation ceremony.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated four crates of Guinness, four crates of coke, 2 crates of club beer; I box of schnapps, five boxes of voltic mineral water and undisclosed amount of money to Oguaa Traditional Council.

The donation was in support of this year's Oguaa Fetu Afahye celebrated by the chiefs and people of Cape Coast which was on the theme “The Falling Standards of Education in the Cape Coast Metropolis, the Stakeholders' Responsibility”.

Making the presentation on behalf of the party, the second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Ghartey said it has been the responsibility of the party to support traditional authorities across the country to keep alive the values and principles that identify Africans because they believe in African values and heritage.

He indicated that the party has the people at heart, hence the contribution towards the historic festival every year for the betterment of all.

The Second deputy speaker was accompanied by regional and constituencies executives of Cape Coast North and South as well as their Parliamentary Candidates, Lawyer Michael Arthur Dadzie and Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi.

The paramount chief of Oguaa Traditional Area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II commended the party for its kind gesture.

In another development, the Youth Wing of NPP led by the National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku and regional youth organizer, Percy Dennis also organized health screening exercise for about 500 people in the area as part of the celebration.

The people who were diagnosed of various diseases were provided with medication.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

