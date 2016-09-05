Cops Grumble Over College Admission

The hundreds of graduate police constables in the Ghana Police Service (GPS) who have upgraded themselves over the years are grumbling over their likely sidelining as the service prepares to admit their graduate counterparts from outside the service into the Police College.

One of them who expectedly spoke on anonymity said plaintively, “We do not have any problem when the graduates are professionals such as doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others. Many of us hold BA and others qualified lawyers. Are we going to be sidelined just because we do not have godfathers?”

The state-owned newspapers are expected to carry advertisements to that effect sometime this week if it has not commenced already in their editions of today.

“Police opens application for graduates, professionals and graduates interested in joining the Ghana Police Service can apply to be enlisted into the security service from next week. The full details on how to apply and qualifications would be published in the national dailies on Monday. We are about enlisting graduates into the service… this particular one is concentrating on degree,” Superintendent Cephas Arthur told TV3's Peter Adattor in an exclusive interview last Friday.

Supt Arthur said the police will enlist people for general duties as well as doctors or medical specialists, including nurses, auditors, communications engineers, public relations practitioners, legal officers, among other areas. He advised prospective police officers to check if they qualify before applying.”

The director of Public Affairs also cautioned the general public to watch out for scammers who may want to take advantage of desperate people looking for employment.

“We have not contracted any middlemen to recruit on our behalf,” Supt Arthur warned.

Touching on the ongoing basic recruitment for senior high school graduates, Supt Arthur said the recently taken examination paper has been marked and those who passed will be informed on the next step soon.

Cops who have upgraded themselves fear that without political godfathers, they are most likely going to miss out from this opportunity.