Fire Consumes 9 Rooms At Kaasi

Debris from the fire and items salvaged

A house at Kaasi, a densely populated suburb of Kumasi, was gutted by fire on Thursday evening.

The ferocious fire destroyed nine rooms, personal belongings and money of occupants numbering about 30 people.

The damaged items included television sets, refrigerators, clothing, sound systems, irons, cookers and other materials considered to be combustible by fire officers.

The fire which was reported to have been caused by power fluctuation, started in one of the rooms occupied by an octogenarian tenant, Baba Karim at about 6:30 pm.

It spread quickly to other adjoining rooms before fire fighters were called to quench it.

No one was hurt in the fire that gutted the twin-house belonging to two brothers, Emmanuel Fokuo and David Oduro.

Mavis Akosua Kobe, a victim, told DAILY GUIDE that a co-tenant's daughter saw smoke emanating from Baba's room and raised alarm.

According to her, shortly after evacuating the elderly man, the fire began to spread to other rooms.

She disclosed that it took fire officers about an hour to bring the situation under control, adding that they used three fire tenders to put off the blaze.

Bagrviel Bodome, a male tenant who works with Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), stated that he lost GHȼ500 and other personal belongings. The money was the August salary of his wife.

His co-tenant, Abigail Akowuah, also lost an unspecified amount of money in the inferno.

“The affected rooms were totally destroyed. Looking at the extent of damage, it doesn't appear that they can just be remodelled,” one of the landlords, David Oduro declared.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi