13 Traders Fined For Sanitation Offences

Thirteen traders were fined on Saturday by a joint sanitation task force of the La-Nkwantanang-Madina Municipal Assembly (LaNMMA) and the police for various sanitation offences during the national clean-up exercise organised in Madina.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Joseph Quacoe, the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, said the exercise began as early at 6:00am with participants, including market women, roadside traders and the staff of LaNMMA.

Mr Quacoe said areas earmarked for the exercise included Zongo-Junction to Social Welfare, Randy Pharmacy to Madina Rawlings Circle and Ritz Junction to Atomic Junction.

The clean-up exercise entailed sweeping and desilting of the main gutters in the municipality.

A water tank hired by the assembly was used to flush all choked gutters within the Madina central market, with the assistance from the market women.

Alliance Waste Limited assisted with compaction trucks to cart the collected filth for disposal.

Mr Quacoe said participation in the exercise was discouraging, and he appealed to the members of Madina community to assist in keeping their environment clean.

GNA

