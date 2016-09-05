

Drama unfolded at this year's Oguaa Fetu Afehye celebrated by the chiefs and people of Cape Coast in the Central Region over the weekend when the paramount chief of the area, Osaberima Kwesi Atta II appealed to the people to collect and use any money that would be given to them by any political party to influence them in the upcoming general elections.

According to him, the money was for the State and that people should not allow politicians to buy their conscience forcing them to vote for the wrong people to handle the affairs of the country.

Osaberima Kwesi Atta gave the advice after he had showered praises on the President John Dramani Mahama for undertaking projects for the people of Cape Coast at the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Festival.

“President Mahama has provided us with Sport Stadium, made all our roads asphalt, provided us with a presidential library, ultra-modern Kotokuraba Market among others and we are very grateful about that,” he added

He appealed to the people in the area not to allow people to influence them to create unnecessary tension and confusion in the area.

“We are all Ghanaians with a common destiny so do not let us allow politics to divide us, let unite to ensure peaceful election before, during and after the election” he said

He emphatically stated that the money that the politicians would be giving to them at that particular time cannot cater for them for the rest of their lives, hence the need to vote wisely.

President Mahama in his address underscored the need to do everything possible to assist weak students in the country to enable them achieve a credit mark during examinations.

From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast

Email:[email protected]